Tributes flood in for the “mighty” Hotrod Hector who has died aged 51

PUBLISHED: 12:27 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:18 18 August 2018

Neil Walker [Hotrod Hector] at Future Radio

Neil Walker [Hotrod Hector] at Future Radio Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Sam Emanuel For: EN feature Archant © 2008 01603 772434

Archant © 2008

A true Norfolk legend has passed away aged 51, with tributes pouring in for Neil Walker, known by the music community as ‘Hotrod Hector’.

Mr Walker was a DJ on Norwich’s independent radio station Future Radio.

He was also the front man for band Hedge Monkeys Skiffle Troupe, which drew fans from across the county.

Band mate and Mr Walker’s best friend of 20 years, Steven ‘Spike’ Pike, said: “You’d have to go a long way to find a nicer chap than Neil. He was a proper ‘mod’ who loved all the 60s music like The Who, and then he got into punk music and began really enjoying that.

“He was well read and knowledgeable about the industry. When he left Future he’d started as our front man, and we couldn’t ask for a better lead.”

Mr Walker, who lived in Wacton near Long Stratton, was diagnosed with a range of cancers last month, and died on Saturday at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge.

A spokesman for Future Radio said: “We are extremely saddened to hear that Neil Walker AKA Hotrod Hector passed away at the weekend. Hotrod was a familiar voice on the airwaves of Future Radio across Norwich and beyond for several years. Hotrod Hector had one of those voices for radio you won’t forget. His vibrant personality coupled with his passion for music across the genres (where else would you hear Benny Goodman next to Blyth Power?) generated a loyal following.

“He hosted the popular Hillbilly Hoedown on Sunday mornings until moving to his Monday night slot to present Hotrod Hector’s Variety Show which ran until 2015.

“While volunteering at Future Radio he was always on hand to help out at Future Radio fundraisers and get involved with outside broadcasts.

“Hotrod Hector was a one-off, a unique talented broadcaster and a kind man who will be missed by many. Future Radio is planning a tribute to him Monday August 20 between 8 and 10pm.

“Our condolences go out to his partner Vickie, his family and friends.”

