Another hot weekend ahead as temperatures creep towards 30C

Beccles Lido has been extremely popular during the current hot weather. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The region is set for another hot weekend, with overnight temperatures hovering at 20C and day conditions nearing 30C.

Friday night is likely to remain dry, despite a weather front coming in from the north-west, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said.

It will bring more cloud overnight, which could be thick enough for very light drizzle in some places.

But it is expected to be a warm, muggy night, with temperatures for most of the night staying in the 20Cs and only dipping into the teens towards the very early hours.

Saturday is expected to be another dry day, with some early cloud to break up an otherwise clear day.

There will be some light northerly winds, which will introduce cooler air - though temperatures could still peak at 28C.

Sunday will see much of the same, with some cloud around early on, which should dissipate during the day.

The inland temperature is expected to be roughly 29C.

But on Monday, and into early next week, temperatures will continue to creep up, with highs of 30C or 31C.