Bed bug infestations on the rise

PUBLISHED: 17:37 21 August 2018

Macro photo of a bed bug. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Macro photo of a bed bug. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

John-Reynolds

This summer’s hot weather has seen a sharp rise in the number of bed bugs, according to one local pest control company.

Higher temperatures shorten the reproductive cycle of the pest and allow for more eggs to be laid.

Some people are also unintentionally bringing the bugs back from their holidays in clothes and luggage.

Local pest control professional Andrew Dellbridge, from Ace Pest Control, said: “I have definitely noticed more bed bug infestations this year and expect the number of them to keep going up. It’s similar for flees and other biting insects, because the weather has been so warm the bugs have been able to survive outside of a host.

“Bed bugs are easy to pick up from other places like hotels. If you’re staying somewhere and you put your bags down and go to sleep, the bugs can crawl into your belongings and then end up infesting your own home.”

Mr Dellbridge also said that the public shouldn’t panic if they suspect a bed bug problem.

“Bed bug bites are most common on the head, neck, shoulder and ankle areas, so if you haven’t been bitten in these places it could be another biting insect responsible for the discomfort.

“You can check for bed bugs by pulling your mattress cover back and inspecting both sides of the mattress.”

“You may see the pests themselves as they are large enough to be visible, or you may see discarded exoskeletons or excrement which looks like tiny ink splotches.”

