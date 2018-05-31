Search

‘Hot Dog in a Bum’? Restaurant apologises for typo on children’s menu

PUBLISHED: 15:41 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 24 August 2018

Tuttles Corner has apologised after a menu typo. Photo: James Carr.

A restaurant has apologised to its customers after a printing mishap left it offering a ‘Hot Dog in a Bum’ on the children’s menu.

The menu should read Hot Dog in a Bun.

Tuttles Corner, in Station Square, Lowestoft, was left with hundreds of defective flyers and menus following a mistake by its printer three months ago.

Manager Muneeb Masood said: “I don’t know how they did it wrong. We approved the design but didn’t notice the spelling mistake.

“They did our flyers as well – so we had to stop sending them out.”

At first the restaurant didn’t notice the fateful typo – which should read ‘Hot Dog in a Bun’ – until a customer pointed it out a few days later.

Mr Masood added: “We were a little scared at first but you have to laugh at the same time.

“It’s not appropriate but it wasn’t intentional – it was their mistake.”

“I would like to apologise to anyone who has been offended – please accept our apology.”

A new batch of menus will be arriving at the restaurant in the coming weeks.

