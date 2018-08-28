Search

Wife ‘falls in love with husband again’ after he loses more than 7 stone in under a year

PUBLISHED: 13:31 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 05 September 2018

Kerry and Leon Wharton have lost weight together. Photo: Sarah Loades

Kerry and Leon Wharton have lost weight together. Photo: Sarah Loades

Sarah Loades

A wife is embracing her husband’s healthier size after he was named his weight loss group’s ‘greatest loser’.



Leon and Kerry Wharton, from Horsford, have lost more than 11 and a half stone between them since they joined their local Slimming World group.

Mr Wharton won the group’s greatest loser competition earlier this year and his wife Kerry has just been voted the group’s Woman of the Year 2018.

The married couple can’t believe the difference it has made to their lives. Both have started to run and now use the gym regularly.

Mrs Wharton said: “This whole journey has made me completely fall in love with my husband all over again. Look at him, he just looks amazing.”



Mr Wharton, now seven and a half stone lighter in under a year, said he has a message for the men out there who may be struggling with their weight.

He said: “As a bloke it’s daunting walking into a group, overweight and lacking in confidence, that’s full of females.

“You soon realise though how welcome you are and that you’re not judged. You soon find that no food is forbidden and it’s amazing how much food you can eat.

“Staying to group is also critical as you soon learn that this doesn’t feel like a diet – you can still live your life and do all the same things as you did before. Don’t be scared of the scales as the number you see you’ll only see once – it’s the start of a brand new future.”

Another local group member who has seen a dramatic change to his life is Craig Elliott, who after losing more than four stone has managed to get control of his serious health issues.

He said: “I’m in remission from diabetes, my blood pressure is down and my cholesterol levels are normal.”

Sarah Loades started to lead the slimming groups in Horsford and Spixworth earlier this year after successfully losing more than five stone with Slimming World herself. She refers to the programme as “an eating plan and not a diet as you never go hungry” and claims that joining members “will find they’re not alone and they’ll find a community to support them as they achieve their goals.”

