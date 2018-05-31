Search

Horseplay on A47 as ‘caped crusaders’ bid to evade police capture

PUBLISHED: 11:02 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:12 19 August 2018

The horses on the A47 at Lowestoft. Picture: LOWESTOFT POLICE

Archant

They are more used to trying to catch masked criminals.

But police were forced to deal with a different kind of hooded troublemaker when two caped horses went on the loose on a busy road.

Officers were first called to the “Corton two”, as they later became known, during the night shift in the early hours of Sunday, August 19.

Joking that they were trying to “escape to pastures new using the A47”, officers from Lowestoft Police Tweeted that the “intrepid night shift tried to corale the caped crusaders in their bid to evade the police”.

They added: “The Corton Two were finally caught and returned to the owners.”

