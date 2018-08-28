Reports of cruelty to horses sees call put into RSPCA

RSPCA were called in following reports of animal cruelty. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY East Norfolk RSPCA

A team from the RSPCA were called to a village near Dereham following reports of cruelty to horses.

It comes following claims of neglect and abuse to a number of horses in Honingham last month.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “We are aware of concerns for horses in Honingham. We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may have been taken. We understand how frustrating that is for animals lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined.”

The number of horses rescued by the RSPCA’s inspectors reached a four-year high in 2017, with nearly 1,000 horses rescued by the charity from cruelty, suffering and neglect.

Currently, there are more than 800 horses in the charity’s care.