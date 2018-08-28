Search

Barking mad fun at Horningtoft’s Annual Fun Dog Show

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:00 05 September 2018

Horningtoft Annual Fun Dog Show 2018. Pictured is the best in show winner, Beetle. Picture: ELIZABETH HILL

A barking good time was had when a Norfolk village near Fakenham hosted its annual fun dog show.

Held at Horningtoft, the event was hosted by Graham and Karen Drew at Grange Farm.

And just as organiser Beryl Threadgold and judge Beryl Robertson were getting ready to welcome competitors, the BBC Radio Norfolk Treasure Quest team also appeared. Presenter Julie Reinger and her driver Wally Webb were in search of their final clue.

Locating the clue on the registration table, the answer was quickly deduced and, before the questers headed off to Fakenham Racecourse, they were given rosettes as a memento of their visit.

Hot on their heels, nearly fifty dogs and their handlers, as well as spectators, turned up for the competition.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Many thanks to all who organised, judged, sponsored classes, helped and supported this very enjoyable event which raised £511 for St Edmund’s Church.”

The show took place on August 19.

First prizes were won by:

Reeva (best puppy)

Douglas (handsomest dog)

Ziggy (prettiest girl)

Dudley (best veteran dog)

Jessie (best rescue)

Grouse (best young handler)

Lily (waggiest tail)

Beetle (best pedigree dog)

Christmas Rose (best local dog)

Olly (dog the judge would most like to take home).

Beetle (best in show)

Bella (reserve champion)

