Homes evacuated and street sealed off after ruptured gas pipe ignites

PUBLISHED: 18:02 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:02 05 September 2018

Homes have been evacuated and a street closed after a ruptured gas pipe ignited in Willow Road, Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Homes have been evacuated and a street closed after a ruptured gas pipe ignited in Willow Road, Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Twelve homes were evacuated after a ruptured gas pipe ignited.

Firefighters at the scene of the gas leak in Willow Road, Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The drama happened in Willow Road, Hunstanton, just before 4pm.

Police and firefighters sealed off the street, while gas engineers made the scene safe.

Station manager Bob Ayres said the leak occurred after a member of the public cut through a gas pipe.

“Someone was using an angle grinder to cut through concrete,” he said. “Sparks from the grinder ignited the gas. There was a metre-high flame.”

The street was closed after a ruptured gas pipe ignited in Willow Road, Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Ayres said the flame went out, leaving a cloud of unignited gas in the property and 12 neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters used a water jet to cool the area around the leak. Engineers are on site. Mr Ayres said fire crews would remain on the scene until the supply was made safe.

