House blaze is tackled in Great Yarmouth’s Dairy Court

The fire happened in Dairy Court Picture: Google Maps Archant

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth.

The fire in Dairy Court, off Alma Road, was reported to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 10.53am.

It saw fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston called out and they were assisted by firefighters from Suffolk. Police and the ambulance service also attended the fire which saw parts of the road blocked off.

A statement from the fire service said: “Crews wearing BA used main and hose reel jets to extinguish. A thermal image camera was used to check for hotspots.”

