Holkham Hall gala dinner will raise funds for children’s hospices in East Anglia

Kaiden Griffin who has a congenital heart defect, with his mum Kyra Welch, on his fifth birthday, after doctors thought he would only live for two years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A gala dinner is set to be held at Holkham Hall next month to raise money for children’s hospices in East Anglia.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity event, which will donate proceeds to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices group, will take place on Saturday September 22 and will also feature live music as well as a three course meal.

Norfolk mum Kyra Welch is involved in the event, whose son Kaiden Griffin is terminally ill due to a congenital heart defect and she writes about her experiences every week in a column.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices support families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Norfolk and deliver a range of services to help young people and their families.

Tickets for the event are priced at £70. For more information contact Kyra on 07917416711 or by email kyrawelch@googlemail.com.