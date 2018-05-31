Popular autumn steam gala postponed due to fire fears

The Oliver Cromwell is the first confirmed gala guest for the rescheduled event. Picture: Steve Allen. Archant

A heritage railway has postponed its annual autumn steam gala due to fears that damage could be caused to the picturesque north Norfolk coast by fires along the line, because of the recent dry weather.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Norfolk Railway’s (NNR) event was supposed to take place from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2, but it has been re-scheduled for Friday, October 12 to Sunday, October 14.

The iconic Britannia class locomotive 70013 Oliver Cromwell will join the event from the National Railway Museum. It will be the final opportunity to see 70013 running at a gala as its boiler ticket expires on December 31.

NNR’s general manager Andrew Munden said: “With the dry weather set to return, we have had to make the difficult decision to re-schedule the gala. “With a number of areas of vulnerable landscape along the Sheringham – Holt route, we feel we have a duty of care.”