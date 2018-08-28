Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Journey below the streets of Norwich to discover curious tunnels and hidden undercrofts

PUBLISHED: 15:30 05 September 2018

KindaKafe in Norwich has a secret undercroft. There are guided tours opened to the public during Heritage Days to visit and view the secrets of this cafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

KindaKafe in Norwich has a secret undercroft. There are guided tours opened to the public during Heritage Days to visit and view the secrets of this cafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

Do you know what lies beneath Norwich’s streets and behind the doors of some of Norfolk’s most historic buildings? If not, this month could be your chance to find out, as Norfolk’s hidden gems and well-known historical sites throw open their doors to visitors for free as a part of an eight-day celebration of the county’s heritage.

With lots to discover, we have picked some of the quirkiest locations for a sneak peak of what will be on offer. Here we travel below Norwich’s streets to discover what lies below The Missing Kind headquarters in Castle Meadow.

A perfect example of the city’s hidden history, two flights of stairs below the street are tunnels which may or may not lead to Norwich Castle, a 15th Century undercroft and evidence of two houses which date back to medieval times.

There’s also lots to discover above ground with a mini-museum dedicated to the history of Ponds shoe shop, which used to be located in the building.

The Heritage Open Days festival will take place from September 6-9 and 13-16.

With almost 300 events programmed, including free guided tours, talks, open buildings, exhibitions and performances, Norfolk’s Heritage Open Days festival is one of the biggest in the country.

A brochure covering most of the events in Norfolk is available from The Forum in Norwich, Tourist Information Centres, libraries and many other places across the county.

A copy can also be downloaded from: theforumnorwich.co.uk/hods

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Journey below the streets of Norwich to discover curious tunnels and hidden undercrofts

KindaKafe in Norwich has a secret undercroft. There are guided tours opened to the public during Heritage Days to visit and view the secrets of this cafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Friends of stroke survivor walk 100 miles to help his recovery

Fundraising walkers shortly after arriving at Cromer: (from left) Alex Pooley, Simon Brown, Lewis Patching, Justin Brown, Peter Joyner, Joe Marczewski and Philip Banyard. Picture: Maria Banyard

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast