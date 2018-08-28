Journey below the streets of Norwich to discover curious tunnels and hidden undercrofts

KindaKafe in Norwich has a secret undercroft. There are guided tours opened to the public during Heritage Days to visit and view the secrets of this cafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Victoria Pertusa

Do you know what lies beneath Norwich’s streets and behind the doors of some of Norfolk’s most historic buildings? If not, this month could be your chance to find out, as Norfolk’s hidden gems and well-known historical sites throw open their doors to visitors for free as a part of an eight-day celebration of the county’s heritage.

With lots to discover, we have picked some of the quirkiest locations for a sneak peak of what will be on offer. Here we travel below Norwich’s streets to discover what lies below The Missing Kind headquarters in Castle Meadow.

A perfect example of the city’s hidden history, two flights of stairs below the street are tunnels which may or may not lead to Norwich Castle, a 15th Century undercroft and evidence of two houses which date back to medieval times.

There’s also lots to discover above ground with a mini-museum dedicated to the history of Ponds shoe shop, which used to be located in the building.

The Heritage Open Days festival will take place from September 6-9 and 13-16.

With almost 300 events programmed, including free guided tours, talks, open buildings, exhibitions and performances, Norfolk’s Heritage Open Days festival is one of the biggest in the country.

A brochure covering most of the events in Norfolk is available from The Forum in Norwich, Tourist Information Centres, libraries and many other places across the county.

A copy can also be downloaded from: theforumnorwich.co.uk/hods