Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heritage day to be held in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 08:44 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:44 05 September 2018

The High Lodge heritage open day last year. Pictured, A Business of Ferrets. Picture: Ian Burt

The High Lodge heritage open day last year. Pictured, A Business of Ferrets. Picture: Ian Burt

Visitors to Thetford Forest can learn about the thousands of years of history beneath the trees during a heritage open day.

The High Lodge heritage open day last year. Pictured, A Business of Ferrets. Picture: Ian BurtThe High Lodge heritage open day last year. Pictured, A Business of Ferrets. Picture: Ian Burt

Held at High Lodge, in Brandon, the event will include flint-knapping demonstrations and family archeology activities.

People will also be able to walk the new heritage trail - 4.2km in length it can be used by wheelchairs.

MORE - Work well underway on new trail at High Lodge in Thetford Forest which will open up the forest and its heritage

A new all ability trail is being constructed at High Lodge near Thetford, in January this year. Picture: Sonya DuncanA new all ability trail is being constructed at High Lodge near Thetford, in January this year. Picture: Sonya Duncan

To be completed in 2019, along the route, areas of historical interest and information about the working forest and its wildlife will be flagged up.

The day, on September 8, is part of the Trailing the Hidden Heritage of High Lodge Project which is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund. The trail has been created through the project and workshops learning skills and heritage of the area have also been held.

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm. Normal site entry charges apply. For more information visit the Thetford Forest website.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Have you seen this woman? She’s wanted on recall to prison

Hannah Rice is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

King’s Lynn Stars can seal top spot at home to Leicester Lions

Dale Allitt and Robert Lambert in the pits Picture: Ian Burt

New service providing ’vital support’ for dementia patients launches in Waveney

The new Waveney service will help dementia patients access better information and support. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wroxham hit the goal trail to see off Thetford Town

Simon Lappin, pictured during his time with King's Lynn Town, was on target for Wroxham against Thetford Town Picture: Archant

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast