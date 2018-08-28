Heritage day to be held in Thetford Forest

The High Lodge heritage open day last year. Pictured, A Business of Ferrets. Picture: Ian Burt

Visitors to Thetford Forest can learn about the thousands of years of history beneath the trees during a heritage open day.

Held at High Lodge, in Brandon, the event will include flint-knapping demonstrations and family archeology activities.

People will also be able to walk the new heritage trail - 4.2km in length it can be used by wheelchairs.

A new all ability trail is being constructed at High Lodge near Thetford, in January this year. Picture: Sonya Duncan A new all ability trail is being constructed at High Lodge near Thetford, in January this year. Picture: Sonya Duncan

To be completed in 2019, along the route, areas of historical interest and information about the working forest and its wildlife will be flagged up.

The day, on September 8, is part of the Trailing the Hidden Heritage of High Lodge Project which is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund. The trail has been created through the project and workshops learning skills and heritage of the area have also been held.

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm. Normal site entry charges apply. For more information visit the Thetford Forest website.