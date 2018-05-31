10 historic buildings in West Norfolk at risk of being lost

A number of churches and heritage sites in West Norfolk are at risk of being lost and in need of safeguarding for the future. The Heritage at Risk Programme (HAR), launched by Historic England, lists the following buildings as being at risk due to neglect, decay or inappropriate development:

Church of St Mary, East Walton

The great round tower of the 14th century church has a visible lean to the west, which has been bolstered and restored in the past. The HAR states the Grade I listed building suffers leakage through the nave roof, gables and windows, and ineffective ground drains causing extensive internal damp problems resulting in deterioration of early plasterwork and moulded stonework. It was offered a Heritage Lottery Fund Grant last year and the project development phase is underway.

King’s Lynn Minster

The 900-year-old church is undergoing an £800,000 repair work , which will see the restoration and re-leading of the clerestory windows in the north choir, which were last repaired in the 1870s. The crumbling stonework outside of the church, originally built with Roman cement, will be replaced with stronger material. An additional entrance and emergency exit on the west side of the church will increase capacity from 300 to 500.

Denver Mill

The Grade II listed mill has stood prominently on the edge of the Fens for almost 200 years. It underwent repair works in the late 1990s but since then tenants have struggled to stay and the sails were removed for health and safety purposes in 2011 when one of them broke. The mill is now in new ownership and repairs commenced in summer 2017.

Church of St Andrew, Northwold

The HAR describes the condition of this Grade I listed church as “very bad” as it suffers from leaking roofs and poor window glazing. But a Heritage Lottery Fund has enabled the re-roofing of the nave, chancel and south aisle and improved the rainwater goods and drains.

Chapel of St Andrew, Old Hunstanton

Roofless and overgrown, the remains of a former chapel is in need of consolidation, repair and control of burrowing animals as its condition continues to deteriorate.

Detached porch in the courtyard of Hunstanton Hall, Old Hunstanton

The intricately designed freestanding porch was built in 1618 and is located in the centre of the courtyard of the hall. It was retained in 1853 after the wing to which it was attached was demolished, but it no longer has a roof and only the front piece and walls remain. HAR states it is in “immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric.”

Church of All Saints, Hilgay

HAR states the Grade II* listed parish church is suffering from slow decay and no solution has been agreed to rectify the issue. The medieval church is described to be in poor condition with rain and damp penetration and vegetation growing on the roofs.

Church of St Germans, Wiggenhall St Germans

Built some time between the 13th and 16th century, the church is located in the scenic countryside close to a network of waterways and sluices. HAR states the carved pew ends are of great historical importance and the church also includes the font from the nearby ruined Wiggenhall St Peter’s church. The church is described to be in “very bad” condition and suffering from slow decay.

Church of All Saints, North Runcton

The church was rebuilt in 1713 by Henry Bell, the architect behind the iconic Customs House in King’s Lynn. Defective roof coverings and drainage is causing internal damage but an application for a Heritage Lottery Fund grant was made in 2017.

Denver Hall

The medieval manor house, with stepped gables and decorated with terracotta panels, is in need of repair and improvement. The roof of the Grade II* listed building is described to be in very poor condition. HAR states Historic England is liaising with the owner to discuss the next steps.