Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Art fans queue down the street to donate thousands for Norfolk boy with cancer

PUBLISHED: 15:24 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 29 August 2018

Henry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Henry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A fund raising exhibition in Norwich to send a nine year old boy with cancer to Legoland has raised over £7500.

People queued down the street to support the exhibition at Mandell Gallery on Elm Hill, which will split the money between charity Chidren with Cancer UK and the end of treatment celebration.

More than 370 original art works were donated to the exbition by artists across the globe, including eminent figures such as Maggi Hambling and Norwich pop artist Colin Self.

Each piece was sold anonymously and for the identitical price of £40, giving shrewd buyers the chance to scoop a bargain.

The event was organised by Sarah Cannell, mother to nine year old Henry, who was diagnosed with acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia two years ago.

Henry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Henry Thomas. Picture: ANTONY KELLYHenry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Henry Thomas. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ms Cannell gave up her job as an artist and curator when Henry recieved his diagnosis and said for the past two years family life had been put on hold.

Now she is hoping that half the money raised by the Henry’s Odyssey exhibition will allow them to visit Legoland in Denmark when Henry’s treatment completes in March.

Henry said “I want to go to Legoland because I love building stuff with lego. Its really exciting to think about.”

Also on display were Henry’s “bravery beads”, a string of more than 450 different beads, each representing a treatment or procedure.

Henry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYHenry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The nine year old said: “Next week I have to have a lumbar puncture. I’m not too worried because I will be in a magic sleep from the anesthetic but I’m not allowed food for a long time before which isn’t good.”

Henry wants to donate the other half of the money raised to Children With Cancer UK to support the research the charity does into improving the treatment for other children.

He added: “When I finish my treatment I get to ring the [Children with Cancer UK] bell at the hospital and invite my family and friends to see it. It means my treatment is over and we can celebrate.”

Ms Cannell said that although Henry’s illness had been tough, she had not had time to think about it.

Henry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYHenry's Odyssey art sale at Mandells Gallery in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Last year she gave talks to junior doctors to improve the way they relate to children with cancer.

She added: “If we can do this, we can do anything.”

Donate to Henry’s Odyssey here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Residents still in the dark after sudden closure of town’s only post office

The Post Office and WH Smith store in Downham Market has been closed for eight weeks. Picture: Ian Burt

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast