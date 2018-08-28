Norfolk cancer charity founder steps down after nine years

Dr Henry Mannings, founder of Star Throwers. PHOTO: Star Throwers Archant

The founder of a Norfolk cancer charity has stood down after nine years.

Dr Henry Mannings, who established the Wymondham-based organisation Star Throwers in 2009, made the announcement in a letter to volunteers and supporters.

He said: “The time has come for Star Throwers to move on to the next chapter of its history. I have decided that after nine years, it is the appropriate time for me to stand down and new blood injected to run the charity.

“The amazing success of Star Throwers is solely down to all of you, who have given your time, enthusiasm and compassion for which I and all the patients who have passed through our doors, will be eternally grateful for.”

Since starting out the charity has directly supported over 2000 people affected by cancer, providing information, advice, and complementary supportive care.

Future plans are underway for a new website and a DIY refurbishment to the centre.