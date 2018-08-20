Video

Former Pontins site owners working with authorities to ensure land is safe following arson attack

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Archant

The company that owns the former Pontins holiday camp site in Hemsby says it is working closely with the fire brigade, police and council to make sure the land is safe following an arson attack at the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a massive blaze broke at the Beach Road site leading to more than 90 firefighters tackling the fire, which was deliberately started.

The site is owned by the Northern Trust Company Ltd, which also thanked the emergency services which tackled the massive blaze.

A spokesman for the Northern Trust said: “Once we were allowed access back on site, Northern Trust has had representatives inspect the site, and subsequently we have had meetings with the local police, fire service, etc.

“We are continuing to work closely with the fire service, police and other relevant parties on ensuring the site is safe. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services for their continued efforts.”

Hemsby fire and demolition. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Hemsby fire and demolition. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has advised the company to secure the perimeter of the 22 acre site and secure and demolish the building effected by the fire.

The council also says it is working with the company to ensure it is aware of its responsibilities as a land owner.

Anyone with information on the arson attack should call Norfolk Police on 101, quoting reference 28 of August 18. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.