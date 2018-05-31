Two injured following crash near Fakenham

Two people have been treated for injuries following a crash near Fakenham.

Emergency services were called to the Hempton crossroads at 10.55am today, Monday August 20, after a Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris were involved in an accident on the A1065, Shereford Road.

One lane was blocked for more than two hours and Norfolk police assisted traffic while waiting for a recovery vehicle.

One onlooker said the traffic was single file but had still been able to keep moving.

Two people were treated by the East of England Ambulance Service.

One patient was seen for an arm injury while another reported suffering from chest pains.

No other injuries were believed to have been sustained and both patients were treated and discharged at the scene.

Firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called out to the crash.