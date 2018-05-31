Helicopters spotted as emergency services search for missing person

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Police working together using the Fire service drone in search for missing person David Honess. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police Archant

Helicopters have been spotted above a south Norfolk town.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Police working together using the Fire service drone in search for missing person# Wymondham#1279 pic.twitter.com/mr2lLHHyHQ — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) August 2, 2018

A helicopter and a drone have been deployed overnight to help search for missing man David Honess.

Mr Honess, who is 80 and vulnerable, was last seen at his home address on Melton Road on Thursday afternoon.

After being alerted to his disappearance, officers made enquiries to Mr Honess’ whereabouts but were unable to locate the 80 year-old, known as Lordy, and have become concerned for his welfare.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue Team had 20 members searching throughout the night in the Wymondham area working jointly with the police and fire service.

Searching targeted areas as a result of information received from the Police, the search for Mr Hones was still ongoing in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Honess is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, and of slim build. It is believed he may be wearing a blue long sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 291.