Hebron House staff raise £9,600 through hitchhike challenge

Emma Pawsey, left, and Clare Pretty relied on the good will of the British public to travel around 350 miles to Hebron in five days. Photo: Hebron Trust Archant

Two women have raised more than £9,000 through a charity challenge which saw them hitchhike from Norwich to Wales.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clare Pretty and Emma Pawsey relied on the good will of the British public to travel around 350 miles to Hebron in five days.

The pair, who work at Hebron House, which is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Norwich, took no money with them for the challenge.

Instead they had to rely on people’s generosity to provide them with free lifts, free accommodation and free food.

Miss Pawsey, Hebron House manager, said the challenge “restored her faith in humanity”.

She said “The people who helped us were incredible.”

The pair have raised £9,600 for the Hebron Trust. To donate visit: www.chuffed.org/project/hebron2hebron-challenge