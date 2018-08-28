Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Young survivor praises sailing charity’s support with ‘life after cancer’

PUBLISHED: 17:43 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:43 05 September 2018

Cassidey Notcutts, now aged 13. Photo: Carina Notcutts

Cassidey Notcutts, now aged 13. Photo: Carina Notcutts

Archant

Friendship fallouts, homework, or sibling squabbles are just some of the worries you might expect of a typical nine-year-old.

Cassidey Notcutts, taking part in the Around Britain Sail with the Ellen MacArthur Trust. Photo: Carina NotcuttsCassidey Notcutts, taking part in the Around Britain Sail with the Ellen MacArthur Trust. Photo: Carina Notcutts

But when Cassidey Nottcutts, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer aged just two, was nine years old she had more on her mind than most of her peers

Cassidey, now 13, and a pupil at Fakenham Academy, said: “When I was younger I was diagnosed with cancer affecting my bones.

“I was in and out of hospital with chemotherapy. I had a tumour on my head operated on and surgery to have it removed.”

Cassidey, from North Creake, had Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis from the age of two-and-a-half.

Cassidey Notcutts meeting The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers. Photo: Carina NotcuttsCassidey Notcutts meeting The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers. Photo: Carina Notcutts

After a year of chemotherapy, she was given the all clear aged four, before the cancer returned a few months later.

Carina Notcutts, 39, Cassidey’s mum, said: “The last time she had the cancer she had to have two years of chemotherapy treatment, which took her to age nine.”

But now Cassidey gets the chance to feel like a normal child again, when she takes part in sailing with a national children’s charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, as she has since the age of 10.

Cassidey said: “It’s a lot of fun. We change what we do every year depending on what options are available.

Cassidey Notcutts meeting popstar Olly Murs. Photo: Carina NotcuttsCassidey Notcutts meeting popstar Olly Murs. Photo: Carina Notcutts

“The first year I sailed around the Isle of Wight and we leaned how to manage it and do it all.”

But the real benefit of the Trust’s work is ensuring children who have had cancer don’t feel isolated from their peers.

Cassidey said: “I used to be the quiet one, but now I have loads of friends through the Trust.

“I get to meet other kids who have been through the same sort of thing and I stay in touch with most people.

“I don’t tend to tell people about it usually.”

The Trust take groups of children away for sailing adventures during the summer; normally for around five days.

Ms Notcutts added: “They did a special thing last year - an Around Britain Leg-to-Leg Sail and she got to take part in that.

“She’s done some amazing things with them.”

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The Trust works with young people aged eight to 24 and uses sailing to rebuild confidence and support, empower and inspire these young people in re-engaging with education, employment, relationships, society and life after cancer.”

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Live: WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE – including Russell Martin and James Maddison interviews

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Homes evacuated and street sealed off after ruptured gas pipe ignites

Homes have been evacuated and a street closed after a ruptured gas pipe ignited in Willow Road, Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

City robber jailed for 10 years after targeting teenage cashier with water pistol

Ryan Smith has been jailed for a 10 year extended sentence after his 13th robbery in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast