RAF veteran’s agency home care cancelled after son’s complaints

Margaret Parish with her son David at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) in December 2017, after she had had a fall.

A woman who is bed bound with dementia and only has half a spine had her home support stopped after her son raised complaints about her care.

Margaret Parish at home in Hoveton.

Margaret Parish, 82, was left with half a spine and no left knee cap after an accident during her time in the RAF Wrens as a teenager.

Mrs Parish, who now suffers from dementia and is mostly bed bound, was receiving care at her home in Hoveton, from the North Walsham based care agency, Support Me At Home.

Her son, David Parish, says the company gave notice after he made several complaints about her treatment.

Mr Parish, 55, said: “On one occasion I took a photo when I found mum in bed with her lunch tray just left on her lap.

Margaret Parish in bed with a tray left there.

“She couldn’t get out to use her commode which is next to the bed.

“They’re hired for half an hour time slots which are funded by us and adult social services.

“They don’t always seem to be kept to but they’re claiming for half an hour.”

Mr Parish, an advertising manager from Oulton Broad, added: “I’ve made a few complaints and rung them up.

The letter from Support Me At Home.

“I’ve got a camera in the lounge and I can see when they come in and go out.

“They’re being paid but not delivering the full service.”

After taking his complaints about the company onto social media, Mr Parish said: “My mum received a letter on August 2, giving her 28 days notice for the ceasing of her care package.

“They’re taking care away from my mother who didn’t make the complaints but as a lasting power of attorney, I have the right to make complaints on her behalf.

“They claim they’ve already taken someone else on so they can’t fit my mum in any more.”

Mrs Parish began receiving care from Support Me At Home following a risk assessment dated December 28 2016.

The agency are accredited by Norfolk County Council’s (NCC) adult social services team.

A NCC spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a complaint about the provision of home care by an accredited provider, and are taking steps to source care from an alternative accredited provider.

“Notice has been given by the original provider, which is their right as per their contract.”

Managing director of Support Me At Home, Louise Haddock said she was not able to comment as a formal complaint had been made.