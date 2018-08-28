Ambulance trust chief executive resigns

The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The boss of the region’s ambulance trust will leave the service.

Robert Morton, who heads up the East of England Ambulance Trust, announced he would be stepping aside today in a post on Need to Know, an internal network for staff.

In the post Mr Morton reflected on the bank holiday weekend and said: “Today, I also need to tell you that I have informed the chair of our trust board of my intention to leave the trust in the current financial year.

“The progress we have delivered together here at EEAST over the last three years is reflective of the hard work of our trust board, managers, staff and volunteers and it is a privilege to work with such a committed group of people.

“The trust is fortunate to have the support of many stakeholders including commissioners, regulators, Health Education England, NHS Provider colleagues, members of parliament, trade unions, other emergency services, Healthwatch and the public we serve.

“This trust, and in particular, you our people, have been under tremendous pressure with the ever increasing rise in demand against a background of limited resources. Everyone working on behalf of EEAST continues to work extremely hard, regardless of their role.”

He added: “I am really pleased that through our collective efforts, we have managed to secure a six-year 999 contract with our commissioners and associated funding increases that the trust needs to implement our plans for both our patients and staff. The announcement about capital investment in our Estate Transformation Plan is also really welcome.

“This investment and our delivery plans means that the trust needs continuity of the stable leadership team we have had over the last three years for the next three-five years. I feel privileged to be the chief executive of #WeAreEEAST however, my future plans mean I could not commit to a further three-five year period and I feel this is the right time for me to leave the trust.

“I wish to put on record my thanks to our trust chair Sarah Boulton and my board and executive colleagues for their unwavering support and commitment over the last three years. I also want to thank each of you for your care, compassion and commitment to our patients and to supporting each other.

“Before and up to my departure, I am committed to working hard with you on behalf of our patients and to support our chair and the trust in any way possible into the future.

“In the meantime, thank you again for your support and commitment to always moving our Trust forward and I wish each of you the best for the future.”

The trust was hit heavily by winter pressures in the last year and was subject to a risk summit when a whistleblower released information that patients had been harmed due to delays.

More to follow.