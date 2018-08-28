Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It could be the difference between life and death’ - Public urged to talk about organ donation ahead of national awareness week

PUBLISHED: 17:43 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:43 29 August 2018

Dr Liam Stevens. Picture: Courtesy of CCG.

Dr Liam Stevens. Picture: Courtesy of CCG.

Archant

People living in Waveney and Norfolk are being urged to help save lives by talking to their families about organ donation ahead of a national awareness week.

NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG have issued a rallying cry to residents ahead of Organ Donation Week – which takes place between Monday, September 3 and Sunday, September 9.

It comes as part of a national campaign called ‘Words Save Lives’, which is asking people to talk to their families about organ donation so that they are aware of their wishes.

This will in turn increase the number of people whose lives can be saved or transformed by a transplant.

Dr Liam Stevens, a GP and chairman of NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG, said: “We want more people in Norfolk and Waveney to talk about organ donation so that their loved ones are aware of their wishes.

“That way, we can increase the number of lifesaving transplants which take place every year.”

He added: Only one-third of adults in England have told their partner or their family they want to donate, despite eight out of 10 people telling us they would be willing to donate or would consider it.

“Sadly, many opportunities are lost every year because families don’t know if their loved one wanted to be a donor or not.

“We can change things, though we need your support to get people talking.”

Nationally three people die every day waiting for an organ, while there around 55 patients in Norfolk and Waveney on the transplant waiting list.

And nearly 425,000 people in the area are on the NHS Organ Donor Register but families will always be approached about donation.

Anthony Clarkson, interim director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, believes change is possible if people talk.

He said: “We are very grateful to the CCGs in Norfolk and Waveney for their support during organ donation week.

“Words save lives. Please, tell your family you want to save lives through organ donation, because it could be the difference between life and death for someone else.”

To join the Organ Donor Register visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Live: WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE tonight with the Along Come Norwich boys

The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Lucky escape for 13-year-old boy after being hit by car

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Residents still in the dark after sudden closure of town’s only post office

The Post Office and WH Smith store in Downham Market has been closed for eight weeks. Picture: Ian Burt

New primary school and 148 homes could be built in Brooke

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast