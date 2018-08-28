Search

Cavity Sam raises awareness about organ donation

PUBLISHED: 17:28 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:28 03 September 2018

Specialist nurses Organ Donation, Natalie Ashley, left, and Debbie Walford, with Alfie Ashley, 11, at the head, have a go at removing organs from a large version of Operation at the Castle Mall, to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Specialist nurses Organ Donation, Natalie Ashley, left, and Debbie Walford, with Alfie Ashley, 11, at the head, have a go at removing organs from a large version of Operation at the Castle Mall, to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers played a life-size version of the much-loved children’s game Operation in Norwich’s Castle Mall to mark the start of Organ Donation Week,

Passers-by attempted to save the life of the character Cavity Sam in under two minutes, meanwhile learning about the various organs of the body.

The event was organised by NHS Blood and Transplant, who teamed up with board game company Hasbro to highlight the importance of talking about organ donation.

Natalie Ashley, specialist nurse in organ donation at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said that the purpose of the game, which is being played nationwide this week in shopping centres, was to get families talking about organ donation, to “get the conversation going” and to “raise awareness” about the issue.

She said it was important for donors to tell their families they have registered for organ donation.

Hayley Gunton and her daughter, Lilly Barker, 10, have a go at removing organs from a large version of Operation at the Castle Mall, to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHayley Gunton and her daughter, Lilly Barker, 10, have a go at removing organs from a large version of Operation at the Castle Mall, to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tim Edwards, 38, who works at the radiology department at the NNUH, received his first kidney transplant in 2009 and his second at Easter last year.

He said he was taking part in Operation Donation because it is “nice to feel I can give something back”.

Mr Edwards went on to say that letting people know you have registered to donate is as important as registering itself.

He said it is important to tell friends and family that you have done it.

Tim Edwards, radiology department assistant, who has had two kidney transplants, at the Castle Mall to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTim Edwards, radiology department assistant, who has had two kidney transplants, at the Castle Mall to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paula Catchpole, from Thurling Loke, who had just registered as a donor, said that her husband has been registered for years and that it is a “good cause”.

“When I’m gone, they aren’t needed and may help other people,” she explained, adding that, “Lives are changed and saved by getting organ donations”.

Among those to “operate” on the replica of Cavity Sam was Gracie Overton, 12, from Gorleston. Her mother, Angela, said that she has been donating blood since she was 18 years old and that she is always trying to get people to do the same.

The events of Organ Donation Week continue on Tuesday September 4 at 10.30am, with a bus launch at the NNNUH.

Arabella Ward, five, and her mum, Hayley, have a go at removing organs from a large version of Operation at the Castle Mall, to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArabella Ward, five, and her mum, Hayley, have a go at removing organs from a large version of Operation at the Castle Mall, to raise awareness of Organ Donation week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The double-decker bus will be completely covered in information about organ donation.

