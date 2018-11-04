Hospital staff honoured at annual awards ceremony

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital staff awards 2018. Photo: Keiron Tovell Keiron Tovell

Hardworking healthcare heroes from the county’s flagship hospital were awarded on Friday night and recognised for all they do.

Staff and volunteers from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) descended on Open in the city for their annual awards.

Among those honoured were those who had worked at the trust for long periods of time, either 25 or 40 years.

And then specific awards were handed to deserving winners, who were:

• Leadership award - Jude Ditton, clinical educator;

• Research award - Eddie Morris and Paul Simpson, from gynaecology, and the skin specialist research team;

• Clinical teacher of the year - Filip Van Tornout, consult thoracic surgeon;

• Patient choice award, as voted for by readers of this newspaper - Len O’Driscoll, home therapies senior sister on Edgefield Ward, and the rheumatology department;

• NHS 70 award - Emergency department and Serco teams;

• Lifetime achievement awards - Jane Doulas, matron for older people’s services, Carol Farrow, chief pharmacist, and Leisa Freeman, cardiology consultant;

• Serco award - Rachel Fielding, domestic on Gately ward;

• Apprentice of the year - Chloe Smith, sterile services department;

• Team of the year - Pre-treatment dosimetry;

• Ward of the year - Gately ward and Loddon ward;

• Employee of the year - Elizabeth Alexander, healthcare assistant;

• Unsung hero award (non-clinical) - Geraldine Lovett, booking clerk;

• Unsung hero award (clinical) - Julie Noble, lead nurse in the palliative care team;

• Volunteer of the year - Derek Minns and Christine Berrick.

Mark Davies, hospital chief executive, said: “It’s a wonderful event and it’s so important to be able to thank staff. I’ve seen tonight there are teams - large and small - and individuals who are doing a brilliant job. I feel so proud of all the staff and evenings like this make me remember why working here is so special.”

Mr Davies said the night also meant a lot to staff personally. “Everyone likes to be recognised,” he said. “For so much of the year they work really hard.”

