NHS Blood Service has ‘no plans to stop’ holding Holt donation sessions

Blood donors in Holt will still be able to donate blood in the town. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Blood donors in Holt will still be able to donate blood at the town’s community centre, an NHS spokesperson has confirmed.

Donors in the town were concerned after it was believed sessions in Holt would no longer be running, when a Facebook message from NHS Blood Donation was shared on the Holt and District Community Noticeboard on Facebook.

But an NHS Blood and Transplant spokesmen has said this is not the case.

They said: “We have no plans to stop collecting in Holt and the next session will be held on January 11, 2019.

“There’s a longer than usual gap between sessions due to when we could book the venue, and that may have led to our contact team accidentally sending a message saying we had no sessions planned.

“We’re grateful to everyone who gives up their time to save lives through blood donation and we look forward to seeing our loyal Holt donors at the next session.”