Latest community shed to open in Norfolk town

Norman Lamb will open a new Men's Shed in North Walsham. Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

A community shed where men can improve their health and well-being by sharing skills, tools and banter is set to open in North Walsham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Men’s Shed scheme aims to tackle loneliness and isolation by bringing people together to share skills and tools.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb will officially open the North Walsham Men’s Shed on Friday, September 28 at 6.30pm.

The shed is located in the rear courtyard of the White Swan pub in Church Street.

Paul Kennewell, the chairman of the committee, had the original idea for a Men’s Shed in the Summer of 2017.

North Walsham Town Council was supportive of the idea and hosted a public meeting last November in the council offices to spread the word and gain support.

Secrtary Malcolm Stanley said: “It’s a place to socialise, and a safe and friendly space for practical activities of a member’s choosing such as woodwork or model-making

“There will be short workshops on home maintenance, DIY and craft skills utilising local expertise. Men will also be able to repair and refurbish wooden furniture, not reupholstery, and other items.

“And they will be able to create small items as requested or commissioned by local organisations.”

He said that suitable premises were hard to find but then in late Spring Peter Edge, landlord of the White Swan, offered the group an unused building.

Mr Stanley added: “After much hard work and dedication by a very small group of volunteers, the youngest of whom is 65, some final improvements are being made.

“Visitors and potential members and supporters are welcome to visit both before and after the official opening on Tuesdays, 1pm - 4pm, Thursdays, 10am - 1pm and Saturdays 10am - 1pm.

The committee wants to thank North Walsham Town Council, The Community Shop North Walsham, Victory Housing and Drury’s Transport for their financial support and help, and to Fay Sheldon of Norfolk County Council for her invaluable support and advice.

There are now more than 400 Men’s Sheds open across the country with an additional 100 or more in planning at any one time.