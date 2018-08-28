Search

New service providing ’vital support’ for dementia patients launches in Waveney

PUBLISHED: 09:08 05 September 2018

The new Waveney service will help dementia patients access better information and support. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The new Waveney service will help dementia patients access better information and support. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new specialist service to support dementia patients has been launched in Waveney.

Dementia Together has been jointly commissioned by NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Suffolk County Council.

The service – which launched on Saturday – is available through a single freephone number and is aimed at helping people at all stages of the illness – from those dealing with a new diagnosis to long-standing patients nearing the end of their life.

It is hoped the service will provide clearer information about the illness, including help from trained advisors, access to community-based support groups and chats with experts when needed.

Dementia Together will also work to raise people’s awareness of the signs of dementia to increase the number of people asking for help at an early stage, meaning the illness can be managed more effectively.

Dr Ardyn Ross, a GP with a special interest in mental health, said: “A diagnosis of dementia can be overwhelming for patients and their families.

“Dementia Together works together with community services to provide co-ordinated, responsive support to patients and their families. This can include information about dementia, helping them connect with others who understand or giving vital support as they plan for the future.

“It also provides expert guidance on how to navigate services and make decisions, ensuring that people have the support they need to manage the condition and live well with dementia.”

The service is also open to support families and carers of patients, working alongside community services to help people to access joined-up support and provide a “single point of contact” so that they only have to explain their story once. Suffolk County councillor Beccy Hopfensperger said: “Providing better support for people with dementia and their carers is one of the top priorities for Suffolk County Council’s social care services. People with dementia and their families tell us that access to timely information and advice is really important – it can make a real difference knowing that help is at hand. Dementia Together is there for you, and that is why we are delighted to be launching this service to people in Waveney jointly with NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group.”

To contact Dementia Together, call freephone 08081 688000 between 9am and 6pm on weekdays and 10am and 4pm at the weekend.

