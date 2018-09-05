Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Norfolk MP and hospital chairman given top NHS job

05 September, 2018 - 13:59
David Prior. Photo: Bill Smith

David Prior. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant

A former Norfolk MP and hospital chairman has been given one of the health service’s top jobs.

David Prior will take over as chairman of NHS England this autumn.

He served as MP of north Norfolk between 1997 and 2001, and in 2002 was made chairman of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Lord Prior, who is from Swannington, was caught up in an investigation into financial irregularities at private psychiatric hospital Cawston Park in 2006, but was cleared of any involvement in 2007.

He still has significant Norfolk links, including being involved in the founding of Jane Austen College and Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, and is the chairman of Norwich Primary Academy.

In 2012, he became a trustee of the Inspiration Trust academy group.

He also held a top job as chairman at the regulator the Care Quality Commission from 2013, before being appointed as parliamentary under-secretary of state for health in David Cameron’s government.

Lord Prior’s appointment could still be challenged by the House of Commons health and social care committee, but the government does not have to heed its advice.

The announcement of who would take over from current chairman Sir Malcolm Grant had been expected before the summer but was delayed.

And Lord Prior found himself in the headlines in July when his former Olympic showjumper lover Lizzie Purbrick, who lives in King’s Lynn, admitted using pig’s blood to write messages in Lord Prior’s London home.

Lord Prior has made some controversial comments on health during his career, including that funding the health service via tax “must be questioned” if economic growth does not keep up with demand and that even God would struggle to manage the NHS due to its size.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Journey below the streets of Norwich to discover curious tunnels and hidden undercrofts

KindaKafe in Norwich has a secret undercroft. There are guided tours opened to the public during Heritage Days to visit and view the secrets of this cafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Friends of stroke survivor walk 100 miles to help his recovery

Fundraising walkers shortly after arriving at Cromer: (from left) Alex Pooley, Simon Brown, Lewis Patching, Justin Brown, Peter Joyner, Joe Marczewski and Philip Banyard. Picture: Maria Banyard

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast