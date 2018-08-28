Search

Volunteer Kate retires from Queen Elizabeth Hospital - at the age of 92

PUBLISHED: 10:46 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:46 30 August 2018

Kate Crossman with colleagues at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH

Kate Crossman with colleagues at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH

A volunteer whose friendly face greeted visitors and patients arriving at hospital has retired at the age of 92.

Former nurse Kate Crossman did a stint on the reception desk at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn every Monday for five years.

Mrs Crossman, who undertook nursing training in Westminster, moved to Norfolk when her late husband Jim was posted to RAF West Raynham.

She believes that her nursing background helped with the delivery of her volunteer role on front desk.

“Some people are understandably a little apprehensive when they come into the hospital, but I was able to empathise with them, offer reassurance and give them directions,” she said. “I’ve been doing it all my life so it was really just a continuation.”

Mrs Crossman previously spent ten years volunteering at Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time volunteering and made a lot of friends but it’s now time to catch up on my housework!” she added.

Great-grandmother Mrs Crossman, from Hunstanton, completed her final shift on Monday, August 20.

Voluntary services manager Paul Holley-Smith: “Kate’s insight and knowledge have been greatly valued and together with her caring nature these attributes will be missed.

“On behalf of the team and myself I would like to thank Kate for the time she has given to our patients and visitors and wish her and her family all the very best for the future.”

For more information on volunteering opportunities at the QEH, visit the “Get Involved” tab on the QEH website (www.qehkl.nhs.uk) or contact Paul Holley-Smith by phone on 01553 214687 or email Paul.Holley-Smith@qehkl.nhs.uk.

