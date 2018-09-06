Careers fair at Queen Elizabeth Hospital shows breadth of jobs on offer in NHS

From left, practice development nurse Julia Saunders, recruitment and retention nurse Debbie Frost and widening participation facilitator Andrea James Picture: QEH Archant

The wide range of careers available at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is being showcased to potential new recruits at two events this month.

Tom Edwards, who has decided on a career in nursing Picture: QEH Tom Edwards, who has decided on a career in nursing Picture: QEH

Careers clinics being held at the Inspire Centre near the hospital’s main entrance are drop-in sessions between 1.30pm and 6.30pm for all ages.

The first session on Monday, September 17, will focus on non-clinical paths available, such as portering, administration, domestic work, human resources, catering and IT.

The other session on Thursday, September 27, will centre on clinical roles and there will be representatives from nursing, theatres, day surgery, radiology, pharmacy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

As well as the opportunity to talk to people employed in the roles, there will be information on the recruitment process, tips on how to give a job application the best chance of success and details of work experience, apprenticeship and development opportunities.

The first time QEH held a similar event was last March when more than 150 people visited during the two-hour session.

Widening participation facilitator Andrea James said: “The feedback we got then was that people really got a lot out of the event so we’re holding two this time, each over five hours stretching into the evening.

“There are scores of career opportunities at QEH and we’re inviting anyone to come and find out about what’s on offer and what might appeal to them.

“Whatever age you are and whatever stage of career hunting you’re at you’ll be made to feel very welcome and hopefully leave armed with the insight and enthusiasm to seek a career with us at QEH.”

One of the many people to have benefited from a careers insight at the Trust and is now on the cusp of an apprenticeship is 17-year-old Tom Edwards, a sixth form student at King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School. The QEH was able to offer him work experience in a number of different areas which helped him decide to pursue a career in nursing.

He said: “I’m so glad I did it. I had always thought I wanted a career in healthcare but the work experience helped me focus and now I know what I’m working towards.” Anyon wishing to attend should e-mail career.info@qehkl.nhs.uk.