Access restricted at James Paget Hospital emergency unit for improvement work

PUBLISHED: 12:43 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 23 August 2018

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

Work to improve the James Paget University Hospital’s emergency department will see the entrance to its Emergency Assessment and Discharge Unit close for a short period next week for floor laying work.

Access will be restricted for patients, families and their carers, with no one able to enter unless they are escorted from the main reception area by a member of staff.

These restrictions will be in place from 7am on Wednesday, August 29 to 6pm on Saturday, September 1.

During this time staff will be in place to escort patients and their family between 8am and 8pm each day.

If people are visiting a relative there will be periods where they will need to wait until a staff member can escort them, potentially up to 15 minutes. A small waiting area with chairs is available.

People visiting A&E will access services in the usual way. However, there will be different access routes to Ward 16 during this time, follow the signs.

