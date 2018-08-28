Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Doctors told to write easy-to-read letters

PUBLISHED: 16:19 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 04 September 2018

Portrait an unknown male doctor holding a stethoscope. Photo: Thinkstock

Portrait an unknown male doctor holding a stethoscope. Photo: Thinkstock

Saklakova

Hospital doctors have been given new guidance on how to write letters that are easier for patients to understand.

Outpatient clinicians have been advised to write most of their letters in a style that is direct to patients, rather than to their GPs.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges issued the guidelines in an effort to better inform patients, give them reassurance and avoid confusion, mistakes or offence.

There are more than five million outpatient visits a month in England alone, producing a vast number of notes that are usually sent back to family doctors.

The notes can contain complex medical jargon or abbreviations that are incomprehensible without specialist knowledge.

“Communicating effectively with patients is central to being a good doctor,” the guidance states.

“Writing an outpatient clinic letter directly to the patient, rather than sending them a copy of a letter sent to their GP, can greatly improve communication with a patient.

“Patients who receive such letters much prefer them, are very appreciative, and would like more doctors to write them in this way.”

Doctors’ letters must meet clinical requirements set by the Professional Record Standards Body, although the academy has launched the Please Write to Me initiative to improve patients’ understanding of the notes.

The academy says writing directly to patients can help them cope with their conditions, remember all the information hospital doctors give them and relay it to family and carers.

It could also help a patient spot if an outpatient doctor has made a mistake with their personal details or medical requirements.

“Patients find the letters more informative, supportive and useful,” the advice states.

“Writing directly to the patient or the parent/guardian should also avoid awkwardness caused by writing about patients in the third person.”

The advice also recommends doctors write in a more “distant and noncommittal style” when trying to soften the impact of potentially sensitive information.

Meanwhile it warns that a letter is “rarely the best way to break upsetting news”.

The academy says the guidelines mean hospital doctors will have to learn a new skill, which could initially mean the letters take longer to write.

However it says it will not increase costs as letters rarely need to be written directly to the GP.

Furthermore the new method may avoid the need for a GP to explain an outpatient doctor’s letter at a later appointment.

The academy says the outpatient doctors letters should record relevant information about a patient’s health and wellbeing and present it in a way they understand, as well as relaying it to their GP.

“These three things are best achieved by a well-structured, informative, easy-to-read and engaging letter,” the advice states.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Nerfing to see here! Police called to children’s Nerf gun party after bangs are mistaken for real gunfire

Police posed for pictures with children at the Nerf gun party after being called to reports of gunfire. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Green.

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Video: Man locked up after cannabis worth £400,000 is discovered in home

The cannabis factory found in Pound Road, North Walsham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast