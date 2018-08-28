Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Diabetics urged to lead healthier lifestyles to reduce risk of heart attacks and strokes

PUBLISHED: 10:35 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:35 30 August 2018

Downham Market GP and Diabetes UK clinical champion Dr Clare Hambling Picture: Diabetes UK

Downham Market GP and Diabetes UK clinical champion Dr Clare Hambling Picture: Diabetes UK

Archant

People in Norfolk are being urged to live healthier lifestyles to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes caused by diabetes.

West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group is promoting the importance of a healthy lifestyle following the British Heart Foundation analysis, which was released last week.

The charity is predicting that the number of people who will suffer a heart attack or stroke will rise by 29pc by 2035 because of the increasing number of people developing type 2 diabetes.

Figures show at least 52,560 people in Norfolk have diabetes with 11,610 of that number living in West Norfolk.

People who have diabetes are twice to four times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those who do not have the condition.

Diabetes UK clinical champion Dr Clare Hambling, who is a West Norfolk CCG governing body member and Downham Market GP, is highlighting the importance of a healthy lifestyle to avoid further complications.

She said: “Type 2 diabetes is not always preventable but adopting a healthy lifestyle may help reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and also help to protect you against vascular disease, such as heart attack or stroke.

“While many people know about the importance of blood sugar control in diabetes, other factors, such as high blood pressure and cholesterol, are also very important when trying to reduce your risk of complications.

“Anything you can do to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and to improve your vascular health is incredibly important. Stopping smoking, maintaining a healthy weight by avoiding sedentary behaviour and remaining fit and active, with regular exercise, as well as a healthy balanced diet may help reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and also help protect you against vascular disease.”

Health professionals say making healthier lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of developing complications and vascular disease, such as regular exercise and not sitting down for too long, eating a healthy diet, keeping to correct weight, avoiding salt and processed foods and not drinking too much alcohol.

Dr Hambling added: “The importance of a healthy lifestyle cannot be underestimated.”

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Drink driver tried to beat breath test by sucking coin

A man was arrested after failing a breath test at Hunstanton. Picture: Archant library.

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast