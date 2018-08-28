Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk youngsters triumph in Diabetes Games

PUBLISHED: 14:01 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 05 September 2018

The team of children and young people from the Paediatric Diabetes department at NNUH with the Children's Diabetes Specialist Nurses. Photo: NNUH

The team of children and young people from the Paediatric Diabetes department at NNUH with the Children's Diabetes Specialist Nurses. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

A team of young Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) patients living with diabetes are celebrating winning the regional Diabetes Games 2018 last month.

Children and young people from the paediatric diabetes department at NNUH aged between three and 16 took part in the regional games which were held at Comberton College in Cambridge on August 7. This was the fourth time NNUH had taken part in the games, and the team was delighted to gain top place after beating 16 other east of England teams.

Jo Gibbons, paediatric diabetes nurse said: “We’re over the moon to have won this year’s games! It was such a fun day and it was a chance for children and their families to meet and make friends and enjoy all the sporting activities on offer.”

The sporting activities on the day included beat the goalie, running races, an obstacle course, a three-legged race and more fun activities.

Jo added: “NNUH runs one of the biggest services of its kind in the region and we’re always looking at different ways to enhance the care of all our patients. We love getting involved in the Diabetes Games as it highlights how young people living with diabetes can still enjoy taking part in sporting activities and competitions, and it is a great chance for those taking part to make friends and have a fun day out.”

Frances Bolger, NNUH chief of division for women’s and children’s services, said: “Winning the Diabetes Games 2018 is a fantastic achievement for all those who took part. Participating in the games demonstrates our commitment to supporting our younger patients who are living with diabetes and I’d like to thank the paediatric diabetes nurses for their work on the day of the competition and their work to support the paediatric diabetes service here at NNUH.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Bin lorries and council vans were on the road without MoT

Seven South Norfolk Council vehicles were used on the road without MoT certificates. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Journey below the streets of Norwich to discover curious tunnels and hidden undercrofts

KindaKafe in Norwich has a secret undercroft. There are guided tours opened to the public during Heritage Days to visit and view the secrets of this cafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Friends of stroke survivor walk 100 miles to help his recovery

Fundraising walkers shortly after arriving at Cromer: (from left) Alex Pooley, Simon Brown, Lewis Patching, Justin Brown, Peter Joyner, Joe Marczewski and Philip Banyard. Picture: Maria Banyard

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast