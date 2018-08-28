Norfolk youngsters triumph in Diabetes Games

The team of children and young people from the Paediatric Diabetes department at NNUH with the Children's Diabetes Specialist Nurses. Photo: NNUH NNUH

A team of young Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) patients living with diabetes are celebrating winning the regional Diabetes Games 2018 last month.

Children and young people from the paediatric diabetes department at NNUH aged between three and 16 took part in the regional games which were held at Comberton College in Cambridge on August 7. This was the fourth time NNUH had taken part in the games, and the team was delighted to gain top place after beating 16 other east of England teams.

Jo Gibbons, paediatric diabetes nurse said: “We’re over the moon to have won this year’s games! It was such a fun day and it was a chance for children and their families to meet and make friends and enjoy all the sporting activities on offer.”

The sporting activities on the day included beat the goalie, running races, an obstacle course, a three-legged race and more fun activities.

Jo added: “NNUH runs one of the biggest services of its kind in the region and we’re always looking at different ways to enhance the care of all our patients. We love getting involved in the Diabetes Games as it highlights how young people living with diabetes can still enjoy taking part in sporting activities and competitions, and it is a great chance for those taking part to make friends and have a fun day out.”

Frances Bolger, NNUH chief of division for women’s and children’s services, said: “Winning the Diabetes Games 2018 is a fantastic achievement for all those who took part. Participating in the games demonstrates our commitment to supporting our younger patients who are living with diabetes and I’d like to thank the paediatric diabetes nurses for their work on the day of the competition and their work to support the paediatric diabetes service here at NNUH.”