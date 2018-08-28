Community rallies together to bring ‘Denver’s Garden’ to life in just three days

A boy from mid-Norfolk is all smiles after Dereham’s community rallied together to create a safe environment for him to call his own.

Dubbed Denver’s Garden, the idea to transform the area at the family home in Mattishall came about following a call for help on social media.

Denver Clinton, aged four, is currently battling against a rare form of cancer.

He recently received a special message from Voice judge and popstar Olly Murrs .

Close family friend, Jo Marshall, said the family were “blown away” with the support they had received after posting on social media the need for Denver to have a safe place to play outside.

Dean Vann is one of the people behind the project and within a short amount of time he had gathered enough materials and people power to lay a new patio, fencing, and turf. It then took just three days to complete the project.

In May 2018, Denver was first diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma after a mass was found in his stomach.

He has since undergone intensive treatment, including six high doses of chemotherapy, bone marrow aspirations and blood transfusions. Earlier this month he had an operation to remove 95pc of the tumour.

Now he faces the next stage of his journey and has returned to hospital to begin stem cell harvesting.

Mrs Marshall added: “Having this space for Denver is wonderful.

“So many people offered their help with this project and we are all so grateful to everyone who has been involved.”

Some of the organisations who helped include G&G Fencing, Fencescapes, DM Fencing , Rochester Utilities, Thompson Saw Mill, Collier Turf Care, Jewson in Dereham and Pip’s Skips.

Denver’s family are also fundraising in case they need to access treatment or clinical trials not available through the NHS.

The charity Solving Kids Cancer will hold onto any funds raised for five years and if Denver does not need treatment then the money will be used to help other children.

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern, held a garden party at the pub on Sunday August 26 to raise money for the youngster’s garden. The funds are still being collected but so far the event has raised around £1,000.