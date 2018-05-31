Search

Residents called by last names at ‘unsafe’ and ‘uncaring’ care home

PUBLISHED: 15:02 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:02 28 August 2018

Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey

The bleak way of life in a Great Yarmouth care home which was closed following an inspection last month has been laid bare in a damning report.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has issued a 22 page dossier which identified “widespread failings which put people at the potential risk of harm”.

Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home, in Euston Road, was rated as “inadequate” in all categories as well as overall making it unsafe, uncaring and poorly lead.

The report published by the CQC today, paints a disturbing picture of how patients were only referred to by their last names with little choice of what they ate or where they sat.

In one incident inspectors noted staff repeatedly told a patient who had dementia that one of their relatives had died and that a bed in the care home was dripping with urine.

The service was deemed unsafe exposing people to a the risk of injury or abuse.

It also flagged up concerns about staff training and the lack of proper checks.

Elsewhere it found that the service was not caring with patients failing to be treated with “dignity, kindness and respect by the staff”.

The service was unresponsive and poorly lead with people’s care records failing to be personalised or reflective of “individual hobbies and interests”.

The CQC was so concerned about its findings that it immediately contacted the Clinical Commissioning Group and Norfolk County Council to make them aware of their concerns.

They also placed a restriction on the service to prevent them taking new admissions.

Prior to the inspection, the ill health of one of the business partners at the care home meant they had been unable to be involved in the day to day running of the service as they had in the past.

As a result, the other business partner and registered manager had sole responsibilty for the day to day running of the service.

At the last inspection on September 7 and 8 2016, the service at the care home was rated “good”.

Some of the residents spoken to by inspectors had positive things to say about the staff, saying they were “friendly.”

