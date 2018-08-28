Hospital staff dare to bare in charity calendar for chemotherapy unit

Staff from Cromer hospital have bared almost all in a bid to raise money to fund a special celebration for patients who reach the end of their chemotherapy treatment.

Staff from Cromer hospital have bared all in a bid to raise money to fund a special celebration for patients who reach the end of their chemotherapy treatment.

The ringing of the bell is a significant moment for patients with cancer and their medical team, as it marks the end of active treatment and the beginning of a life free of cancer.

A group of nursing and admin staff stripped off for a charity calendar to raise the funds for an end of treatment bell for the hospital’s new chemotherapy unit.

The hospital’s Davison centre is currently being redeveloped into the new unit, and staff were keen to include something which would bring a dose of positivity to future patients.

Waiting list co-ordinator Julie Shaw, 61, who came up with the idea for the calendar, said: “We want to buy something that will enhance the patients’ stay rather than funding equipment.

“One of the ideas we had was a bell to ring at the end of treatment. It’s about taking the step forward into getting better.”

The ringing of the bell is a significant moment for patients with cancer and their medical team, as it marks the end of active treatment and the beginning of a life free of cancer.

She added: “I came up with the idea watching the ITV Full Monty Ladies Night and it inspired me to do something similar.

“I contacted a few of the nurses to see if anyone was up for it and it just snowballed from there.

“We did it at The Grove in Cromer and we made it as private and fun as possible.

“Some of the ladies have been through cancer themselves, or have family that have been though it. It was easier to get the older ladies involved but once we got going it was quite empowering.”

The calendar shoot, at The Grove Hotel, took place over two weekends in October, with photographers Lucy Stevens and Andrea Hudson who gave their time and photos free of charge.

The calendar was formatted and printed by Colourprint, Norwich, at a reduced rate, and the hospital facilities management helped with printing costs with a donation.

The staff are hoping to raise several thousand pounds, and the calendars, priced at £10, are available at shops including:

• Cromer and District Hospital, Friends pop up shop, The Grove, Merchants’ Place, Cutting Edge, Henry’s, The White Horse, The Albion, and Jarrolds in Cromer;

• Country Pickings and Beach Hut Cafe in Mundesley, and The Fishing Boat in East Runton;

• Overstrand Stores and the Garden Centre Christmas Market (Sunday, December 2, 10am to 4pm) in Overstrand.