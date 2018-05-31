Pop-up minor injuries units to open at holiday resorts

Residents and holiday-makers in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, and Hunstanton will be able to get fast health help for burns, allergies, sprains and bites this bank holiday when three pop-up minor injuries units open at the beach.

NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney and West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are working with St John Ambulance to take healthcare directly to patients to save them from travelling to get the help they need.

First aiders will offer treatment for minor injuries such as cuts, burns, sprains, insect bites, stings, allergies and sunburn. They will be available:

• Next to the splashpad at Gorleston seafront – 10am to 5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

• At Great Yarmouth jetty – 10am to 5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

• On Royal Green at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft – 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday

• The Lower Green, Hunstanton, with an ambulance and tent between 11am and 7pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Fran O’Driscoll, deputy director of commissioning with Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG, said: “We are really pleased that we have been able to work with St John Ambulance to offer these pop-up minor injuries units in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

“By taking healthcare help straight to the beach, we can make sure residents and holiday-makers with minor injuries are able to get back to enjoying the bank holiday quickly, and without needing to travel further afield.

“We hope that taking the right service to meet their needs directly to their doorstep will relieve pressure on the busy emergency department at the James Paget University Hospital so that it can focus on providing life-saving care to those in the greatest need.

“Anyone who does need acute medical treatment which the team is unable to provide will be referred on to the most appropriate service to meet their needs.”

Director of nursing and quality assurance at West Norfolk CCG, Sarah Jane Ward, added: “This is the first time we have commissioned a pop-up unit like this and we have been really pleased with the response from the public over this first weekend.

“We know that some of the patients treated by St John Ambulance would have otherwise travelled to the nearest emergency department or another NHS service, but thanks to the unit they were able to get quick treatment and then go onto enjoy the rest of their day.

“I would like to thank all of the first aiders who gave up their weekends to man the Pop-Up Unit to support the community and did a fantastic job in treating patients.

“Bank Holidays are always a busy time for the NHS, particularly with minor injuries, so we would like to appeal to people to consider using the NHS 111 service, a pharmacist or the Pop-Up Unit. It has been placed close to the many popular holiday destinations around the coastal route so if you have suffered a minor injury, burn or cut then St John Ambulance will be able to help.”