Quiz

Quiz - do you know how much alcohol adds up to the 14-unit limit?

Do you know how much alcohol is a safe level to drink? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WAVEBREAK MEDIA This content is subject to copyright.

When it comes to drinking, do you know what is a safe level? Try our quiz - the results might surprise you.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broadcaster Adrian Chiles last night highlighted the problem of people who drink too much in his programme Drinkers Like Me, on BBC2.

Official NHS guidelines, issued by the UK Chief Medical Officer, now say that both men and women should drink no more than 14 units of alcohol per week - limits for men used to be higher than for women, but this guidance has been revised.

Adrian Chiles highlighted the issue of people who drink too much in Drinkers Like Me. Picture: (C) RICOCHET LTD/JONATHAN YOUNG Adrian Chiles highlighted the issue of people who drink too much in Drinkers Like Me. Picture: (C) RICOCHET LTD/JONATHAN YOUNG

The charity Drinkaware estimates that 14 units equates to just 6 pints of 4% beer, six 175ml glasses of 13% wine or 14 glasses of 40% spirits.

However, Chiles revealed in the programme that he drank more 32 units in one day when he went to a pub before a football match and then to a party afterwards.

His programme aimed to highlight the issue of people who don’t think of themselves as addicted to alcohol, but who are still drinking far more than the recommended levels.

It can be difficult to work out just how much you are drinking, especially as home measures often tend to be much larger than pub ones, but there are various trackers online which can help to monitor intake.

You can also get more information,support and advice on safe drinking limits from the NHS and the locally-based partnership OneLife Suffolk, as well as charities like Drink Aware.