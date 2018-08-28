Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have your say on how the Middlegate estate in Great Yarmouth should be regenerated

PUBLISHED: 08:43 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:02 30 August 2018

The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

Archant

Residents will have the opportunity to share their ideas on how the Middlegate estate can be improved on Friday, September 7.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting people to a design workshop which will take place at Yarmouth library.

It is hoped people can explore the ideas for potential improvements to the estate with residents getting a better understanding of what developments are possible.

The areas people are invited to discuss include possible housing improvements, community facilities and youth provision, as well as improving connectivity to the town centre and making the most of the area’s cultural heritage.

People are welcome to drop into the workshop any time between noon and 8pm. However, if those attending are wanting to see a presentation of the current ideas and take part in group discussions, people are asked to arrive at either at 12.30pm, 3.30pm or 6.30pm with the same presentation taking place at each slot.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI

Video: Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

‘I’m aged 21 and suffer from aggressive bone cancer’ - Norwich musician shares his story

Norwich musician Billy Clayton was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma - an aggressive form of bone cancer - aged 18. Photo: Rebecca Lawrence

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite small organisation

Vote for your favourite small organisation

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast