Have your say on how £100,00 could improve North Walsham

PUBLISHED: 11:07 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:07 16 August 2018

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb filling out the survey at the North Walsham Community Shop. Picture: NWCS

Ideas to improve North Walsham using cash from a new Market Towns Initiative include installing town centre wifi, putting in more public seating, and creating a youth hub.

The town council and the Regenerate North Walsham Community Interest Company (RNW CIC) are working together on a joint bid for £100,000 available through the North Norfolk District Council initiative, which was launched on July 2.

Other ideas include physical improvements to St Nicholas Court, putting in information and heritage signage and creating paths to the canal.

RNW CIC joint chair Bob Wright said: “I think its great that these funds are being allocated on the basis of the community’s needs and support, it’s a really democratic way to improve the four market towns in our region.”

People can have their say on how the money should be spent by taking part in surveys at Café Kitale and North Walsham Community Shop, and online at northwalsham.co.uk/market-town-initiative

Topic Tags:

