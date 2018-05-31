Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Desperate hunt for Wonky the disabled parrot

PUBLISHED: 08:22 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:35 04 August 2018

Wonky the parrot Picture: Bryonie Jones

Wonky the parrot Picture: Bryonie Jones

Have you seen Wonky the parrot who has a deformed club foot?

Wonky the parrot Picture: Bryonie JonesWonky the parrot Picture: Bryonie Jones

That is the desperate question being asked by the owners of the parrot who has gone missing on the east Norfolk coast.

Wonky, who is only four months old, was last seen at the California Cliffs holiday park in Scratby on Wednesday, August 1

Wonky is still being weaned and is easily recognisable by his deformed club foot. He is medium sized and all grey in colour with a red tail and is said to be very friendly.

Bryonie Jones, who is adopting Wonky and is from Stalham, said: “Wonky is a disabled baby parrot of only four months and cannot survive in this weather without help.

“Please check your gardens and sheds if you are roughly in the area.”

Anyone who has seen Wonky should call 0785 002 4150. There is a £100 reward for his safe return.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast