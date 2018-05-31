Desperate hunt for Wonky the disabled parrot

Wonky the parrot Picture: Bryonie Jones

Have you seen Wonky the parrot who has a deformed club foot?

That is the desperate question being asked by the owners of the parrot who has gone missing on the east Norfolk coast.

Wonky, who is only four months old, was last seen at the California Cliffs holiday park in Scratby on Wednesday, August 1

Wonky is still being weaned and is easily recognisable by his deformed club foot. He is medium sized and all grey in colour with a red tail and is said to be very friendly.

Bryonie Jones, who is adopting Wonky and is from Stalham, said: “Wonky is a disabled baby parrot of only four months and cannot survive in this weather without help.

“Please check your gardens and sheds if you are roughly in the area.”

Anyone who has seen Wonky should call 0785 002 4150. There is a £100 reward for his safe return.