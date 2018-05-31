Search

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

PUBLISHED: 17:35 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:53 20 August 2018

Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are searching for a man from the Great Yarmouth area who went missing this afternoon.

Andrew Watson, 47, and who police say lives in the Great Yarmouth area, was last seen at work in Caistor St Edmund at lunchtime today.

Officers have been making enquiries this afternoon; however they have been unable to locate Mr Watson and they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Watson is white, 6ft tall, of medium build with balding blonde hair. It is believed he may have been wearing blue shorts and tan coloured work boots.

Anybody who has seen Mr Watson or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 223 of Monday 20 August 2018.

