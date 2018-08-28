Newly qualified lowland rescue technician hopes to transfer skills home

A graduate from Norfolk has qualified to work in a lowland rescue search team.

Harriet Hicks. PHOTO: Bangor University Harriet Hicks. PHOTO: Bangor University

Harriet Hicks, from Attleborough, graduated this summer from Bangor University with a Sports Science (Outdoor Activities) degree, but also as a search technician for Anglesey lowland rescue team MônSAR.

However, Miss Hicks hopes to transfer her skills back to her home county.

The 21-year-old said: “I really enjoyed being part of this very welcoming team, it was a nice break from university work.

“I found it very enjoyable to learn about topics such as navigation, search skills and radio communications.

“I was also able to utilise my skills learnt from the practical side of my outdoor activities degree.

“What’s more, as these qualifications are nationally recognised, I’ll be able to put them to good use by applying to join a Lowland Rescue team back home in Norfolk when they next recruit.”