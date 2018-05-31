Real life rescue for RNLI lifeboat crew as it celebrates annual fete

Happisburgh Lifeboat Day. Cromer & Happisburgh lifeboats with Newfoundland Rescue Dogs Pictures: RNLI Archant

The Newfoundland Rescue Dogs were once again the star attraction at the annual Happisburgh Lifeboat Day, which raised more than £8,000 to enable the RNLI station to carry on saving lives at sea.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Happisburgh Lifeboat Day. RNLI Shop. Pictures: RNLI Happisburgh Lifeboat Day. RNLI Shop. Pictures: RNLI

The event, which attracted hundreds of people onto the site on Sunday, August 5, coincided with the first rescue at the station this year.

A jet skier had fallen from his craft just south of the station.

The 43-year-old man, who had made his own way to shore, suffered chest and ankle pain. He was moved to Cart Gap lifeboat station and taken to A&E by an ambulance crew.

Visitors to the fete enjoyed the BBQ, beer tent, stalls, cakes, teas, games, raffle, tombola and the RNLI shop, with music provided by The Shambolics.

There were displays by Happisburgh’s lifeboats, the Atlantic 85 Howard Bell and the D Class, Russell Pickering, and Cromer’s Tamar, Lester and the Newfoundland Rescue Dogs.