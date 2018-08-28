Search

Lifeboats launched to help 89-year-old woman after beach fall

PUBLISHED: 06:59 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 06:59 03 September 2018

Happisburgh lifeboat was called out twice to women who had fallen. Photo: Happisburgh lifeboat

Happisburgh lifeboat

Happisburgh lifeboat was called out on Sunday afternoon to help an 89-year-old woman who had fallen on the beach at Ostend.

It happened around 2.20pm and their vessel Russell Pickering was launched Tim Grimmer as helm and Martin Gibbs as crew.

At 2.25pm they were followed by the Howard Bell with Charlotte Siely at the helm and Jake Munday and Mark Defraine as crew.

The first boat arrived on scene and beached on the Ostend ramp before attending the patient with the other crew dropped ashore to help.

The crew joined the paramedics on the scene then Bacton Coastguard and Mundesley fire crews arrived.

After the patient was assessed and placed in a lifeboat basket stretcher she was moved off the beach into a house to await the arrival of an ambulance to take her to hospital. Both Lifeboats were stood down and returned to station at 4.20pm.

Once the lifeboats had returned to station the crew were called back into action this time to Cart Gap ramp where a lady in her 50s had taken a fall over a dog and injured her knee on the ramp.

The patient was unable to move her leg, and was given oxygen before being put in the station’s second basket stretcher and moved into the station for care to carry on while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance.

