Stunning pictures show high speed water ski racing in West Norfolk

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting Neil Foster/waterfront Yachting

Hundreds lined the banks of the River Great Ouse to watch the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn.

The popular event saw brave water skiers storm through the length of the river by the South Quay with the powerboats crashing through the choppy waves ahead of them.

The event, now its fourth year, took place over Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 and included a fireworks display over the river on Saturday night.

Despite the cloudy start on both days, revellers watched in awe as the juniors, seniors and ladies races was followed by the Formula 1, 2 and 3 water ski races.

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

