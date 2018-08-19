Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Stunning pictures show high speed water ski racing in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:26 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 19 August 2018

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Neil Foster/waterfront Yachting

Hundreds lined the banks of the River Great Ouse to watch the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn.

The popular event saw brave water skiers storm through the length of the river by the South Quay with the powerboats crashing through the choppy waves ahead of them.

The event, now its fourth year, took place over Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19 and included a fireworks display over the river on Saturday night.

Despite the cloudy start on both days, revellers watched in awe as the juniors, seniors and ladies races was followed by the Formula 1, 2 and 3 water ski races.

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Becki Fisher was among the crowd with her husband Steven and two children Megan, 10, and Rhys, 8.

She said: “It’s nice to have something like this locally, it’s not what you see everyday.

“It’s something different to show the kids, they think it’s cool.”

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Rhys said: “I wouldn’t go in the water, it looks scary, but I’d go in the boat.”

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront YachtingScenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn 2018. Photo: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Most Read

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: This is when you can see the Red Arrows over Norwich

The Red Arrows at the Great Yarmouth Airshow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Friend of James Maddison punched man he thought wasn’t showing midfielder respect, court hears

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast